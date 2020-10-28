Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus ACI Global (NASDAQ:ACGJ) Critical Comparison

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get ACI Global alerts:

This table compares ACI Global and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -45.53% -13.35% -11.34%

This table compares ACI Global and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 51.80 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -132.96

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Global has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACI Global and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company has collaboration agreement with Radius Health, Inc. to develop liquid biopsy companion diagnostic for elacestrant. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.