Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 938.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $4,912,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

