Gray Television, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

