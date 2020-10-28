Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0003

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $21,451.11 and $1,093.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.01285208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000595 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

