Graco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

GGG opened at $62.84 on Monday. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,507 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,455. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

