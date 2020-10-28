Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 12,000.0% in October

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
