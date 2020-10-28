Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 12,000.0% in October

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.