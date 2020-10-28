Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. Desjardins started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

GSS stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

