Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.30% of Golar LNG worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America cut their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

