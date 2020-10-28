Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GOL stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
