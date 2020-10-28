Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

