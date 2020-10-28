Giant 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,816.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Giant has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including $5.63, $11.91, $18.98 and $20.33. Giant has a market cap of $99,349.85 and approximately $6,816.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00269312 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00007692 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,560,700 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $13.92, $33.89, $11.91, $50.68, $24.71, $7.59, $70.83, $10.42, $5.63, $20.33 and $18.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.