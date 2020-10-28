GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Shares of GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. GGL Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

