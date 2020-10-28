GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Shares Up 12.5%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.42. 21,832,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,764% from the average session volume of 169,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

In other GeoVax Labs news, CEO David A. Dodd bought 81,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. Also, Director Randal D. Chase purchased 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00. Insiders have acquired 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335 over the last three months.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.