Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Raised to C$43.50

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at C$44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.60. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million. Analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

