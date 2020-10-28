Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.18. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Several brokerages have commented on GNW. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

