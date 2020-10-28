Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $93.87 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

