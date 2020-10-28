Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

