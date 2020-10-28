Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $38.75 at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

