Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $36.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.84.

GNTX stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

