General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.