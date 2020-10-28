GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. GDS has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in GDS by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

