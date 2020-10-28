Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Garmin by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Garmin by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.