G.Research Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $950.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

