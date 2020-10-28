FY2021 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of LB opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

