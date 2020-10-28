FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

