FY2020 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

