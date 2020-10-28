FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

