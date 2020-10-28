FY2020 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) Raised by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

