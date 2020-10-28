FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increased by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

