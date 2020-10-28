FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGZ. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.57.

TSE TGZ opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.79. Teranga Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -419.17.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.