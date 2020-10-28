FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised by Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $873.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

