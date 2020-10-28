FY2020 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut by Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $49.83 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

