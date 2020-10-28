FY2020 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Reduced by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

