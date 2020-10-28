FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $43,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

