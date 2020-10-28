FY2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Reduced by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

