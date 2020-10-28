FY2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Lifted by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark raised their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74. OceanaGold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.