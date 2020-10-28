FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAC. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $907.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

