FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

KEY opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

