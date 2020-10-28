FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised by Analyst

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

