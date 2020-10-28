FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

HTBK stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $433.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.