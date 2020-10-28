FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Hasbro stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

