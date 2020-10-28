FY2020 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $54.43 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,104,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 108,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

