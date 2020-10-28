FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.82.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$34.53 on Monday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.53.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

