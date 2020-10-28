FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Raised by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $111.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

