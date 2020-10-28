FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crane by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Crane by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 281,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

