FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,282.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

