FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.44). The company had revenue of C$116.82 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

