FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

BANR opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banner by 87.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

