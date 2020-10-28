FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $14.17 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

