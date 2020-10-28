FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increased by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.
NYSE:AN opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
