FY2020 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Cut by William Blair

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE T opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

